Ahead of one of your biggest games of the season, you want to know that you’ve got the support of the faithful behind you.

That’s been almost impossible for teams in the 2020/21 campaign, but the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop 300 or so AC Milan fans turning up at their training session ahead of the Derby della Madonnina against rivals, Internazionale.

Inter sit top of the Serie A table on 50 points, with AC right on their coat-tails in second on 49 points.

There’s everything to play for, and this kind of support will give the Rossoneri a real boost.