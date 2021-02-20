“The happiest man in our team was Duncan” – Carlo Ancelotti speaks on significance of historic Everton triumph

Carlo Ancelotti, speaking after Everton’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool, has been speaking to the press about what it means to the club to have won at Anfield today.

Everton had not won at Anfield since 1999 heading into this game, a run which has kept the Toffees at arm’s length when the conversation regarding city supremacy has arisen.

However, taking full advantage of Liverpool’s rotten run, and the abrupt collapse of their Anfield invincibility, Everton won 2-0 on the night, thanks to goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Ancelotti may not fully understand just how much that victory will mean to the supporters, but judging by his words after the game, one man who does is Duncan Ferguson – a legend of the club.

Ferguson works as Ancelotti’s right-hand-man at current, and Ancelotti, while being quizzed about just how much it meant to have ended the torrid Anfield run, revealed his assistant’s delight.

Carlo Ancelotti on Everton’s history victory – and a very happy Duncan Ferguson! #EFC ? pic.twitter.com/9HMo9qNKxM — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 20, 2021

You get the feeling he won’t be the only one celebrating in the dressing room tonight. What a significant win that could prove to be for Everton, who will be clear of their rivals if they win their game in hand.