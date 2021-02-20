Menu

Video: Real Madrid break deadlock through Casemiro header as La Liga title race threatens to heat up

Real Madrid have found the breakthrough against Real Vallodolid through the head of Casemiro.

Los Blancos looked down and out in their efforts to retain the title, but with city rivals Atletico only having picked up one point out of their last possible six, after losing 2-0 to Levante at home earlier on Saturday, it’s given both Real and Barcelona a way back into title contention.

What both sides need to keep doing, though, is picking up points. While Real Vallodolid successfully frustrated Zinedine Zidane’s men for an hour this evening, Casemiro was finally able to break the deadlock, heading home from a gorgeous Toni Kross delivery.

Casemiro frequently pops up with important goals for Real Madrid, oftentimes with his head. Considering Sergio Ramos’ contract is due to expire in the summer, Florentino Perez will be delighted to have another player on his books to is able to leap like a salmon and head home when his side needs them the most.

