In the 80th minute of today’s massive Russian Premier League encounter between rivals Spartak and Dynamo Moscow, Chelsea ace Victor Moses became a real villain for his latest loan club.

Moses reached a loose ball first after Spartak Moscow had a corner cleared against their local rivals, but the wing-back took a touch inside and was ultimately punished by Daniil Lesovoy.

The left-winger brushed Moses off the ball, sparking a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity, with Lesovoy already ahead of Spartak’s only other player tasked with staying back, Moses had to foul.

Moses hacked down the ace and duly saw his second yellow card of the day for doing so, there were no protests at all from the 30-year-old as he was handed his marching orders.

Moses, who played the best football of his career in the title-winning season under Antonio Conte, has endured a difficult loan spell to date, making 10 appearances but scoring and assisting just once.

The Nigeria international, who represented England at youth level, has been out of favour for most of his time at Chelsea, with this the versatile ace’s sixth loan away after spells with Liverpool, Stoke, West Ham, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan.