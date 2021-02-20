Video: Chelsea target Erling Haaland scores extraordinary bicycle-kick from Jadon Sancho cross

Erling Haaland. That’s it. There’s nothing really to say, other than this kid is absolutely unbelievable.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the best strikers on the planet at current, which is remarkable, considering he’s only 20-years-old.

He has scored more goals than he’s played games this campaign, across both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea want to sign the Norwegian in the summer, and it’s no surprise, you have to think every club on the planet is keen to add him to their forward line.

If you needed any further evidence as to why Haaland is going to be one of the best players of his generation, have a look at this goal he scored against Schalke this evening.

A bicycle-kick, assisted by Jadon Sancho, directed into the bottom corner of the net in some style. We’re running out of superlatives for this kid.