Video: Crowded James Rodriguez splits Liverpool with amazing assist as Richarlison nets early lead for Everton in Merseyside derby

With less than three minutes on the clock during this evening’s Merseyside derby, James Rodriguez showed his unbelievable quality to create a goal for Everton against Liverpool.

After a long throw-in sparked a match of head tennis between the two sides, the ball eventually dropped to James, who controlled the ball expertly as Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum battled to react.

Rodriguez then slipped the ball through to Richarlison with a perfectly-weighted pass, who burst past Ozan Kabak with a smart run, with the Brazilian then drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Rodriguez, who left Real Madrid for the Toffees after a troubled spell in the summer, has firmly shut down claims from the media that he’s unhappy on Merseyside with this contribution.

Jurgen Klopp will have to tear up the game-plan after this early setback, an absolutely clinical move from the Toffees.