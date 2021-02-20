Menu

Video: Outstanding Jordan Pickford fingertip volley save was the insult before Jordan Henderson’s injury

Jordan Henderson has limped off in the Merseyside Derby, but things could have been a lot different had it not been for the fingertips of his England teammate Jordan Pickford.

Henderson had a winning goal chalked off by VAR at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign. His derby misery has continued today at Anfield, with the Reds skipper suffering a muscle injury and being withdrawn.

The day has unfortunately ended in disappointment for Henderson, but had a brilliant goal-bound volley of his not been saved by Jordan Pickford, you wonder whether it could have proven to be a pivotal moment in this game.

Henderson struck across the ball on the volley, which saw it spinning towards the corner of the goal. Pickford, at full stretch, managed to get just enough on the ball to tip it around the post.

It’s both a great strike from Henderson and an outstanding save from Pickford. Could crucial could this fingertip save prove to be?

