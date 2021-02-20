Jurgen Klopp fumes over penalty given against Liverpool, questions why ref “needed only a second” for VAR review

Jurgen Klopp, as you would perhaps have expected, has fumed about the penalty awarded to Everton during Liverpool’s latest Anfield defeat on Saturday.

Liverpool had lost three consecutive games at their home ground heading into today’s game, with Everton not having won there since 1999. It was perfectly poised for Carlo Ancelotti’s men to get the three points, and they did, deservedly so.

However, Liverpool fans have a right to feel aggrieved in wake of the game after referee Chris Kavanagh awarded and upheld a highly contentious penalty for a ‘foul’ on Dominic Calvert-Lewin committed by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Naturally, journalists were keen to ask Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his take on the incident during the post-match press conference, something that he wasn’t particularly happy to be quizzed on.

Though, Klopp did continue to share his thoughts on the decision to point to the spot, a decision which he was mystified by. Hear his full comments on the day’s biggest talking point below.