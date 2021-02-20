Menu

Jurgen Klopp fumes over penalty given against Liverpool, questions why ref “needed only a second” for VAR review

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp, as you would perhaps have expected, has fumed about the penalty awarded to Everton during Liverpool’s latest Anfield defeat on Saturday.

Liverpool had lost three consecutive games at their home ground heading into today’s game, with Everton not having won there since 1999. It was perfectly poised for Carlo Ancelotti’s men to get the three points, and they did, deservedly so.

MORE: “It doesn’t look good” – Liverpool misery deepens as Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on the skipper

However, Liverpool fans have a right to feel aggrieved in wake of the game after referee Chris Kavanagh awarded and upheld a highly contentious penalty for a ‘foul’ on Dominic Calvert-Lewin committed by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Naturally, journalists were keen to ask Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his take on the incident during the post-match press conference, something that he wasn’t particularly happy to be quizzed on.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid break deadlock through Casemiro header as La Liga title race threatens to heat up
Why Liverpool star should have been sent off via VAR review for conceding contentious penalty in derby
“It doesn’t look good” – Liverpool misery deepens as Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on the skipper

Though, Klopp did continue to share his thoughts on the decision to point to the spot, a decision which he was mystified by. Hear his full comments on the day’s biggest talking point below.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.