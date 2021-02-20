Menu

Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino fools Chelsea stars with dummies to score with ice-cold composure for loan club Southampton

In the 32nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Southampton and Chelsea, Nathan Redmond threaded the ball through after a layoff from Blues graduate Oriol Romeu.

Redmond’s beautiful through ball was drilled through to Takumi Minamino, with the Liverpool loanee perfectly positioned between Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Japanese star expertly controlled the ball before driving forward, then came some lovely trickery, Minamino sent Azpilicueta sliding and Edouard Mendy diving with a pair of dummies – a.k.a fake shots.

Minamino then slid the ball across and poked it into a gaping net.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

This may well be Minamino’s most important contribution for the Reds this season – and possibly since he joined last January, who would’ve thought that it would come via the South Coast outfit?

  1. DAVE CALDWELL says:
    February 20, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    This is because he is playing in the role Klopp was impressed with, but he was playing in a different position for us, same with Inges, never seemed to grasp the way he was wanted to play.

