Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino fools Chelsea stars with dummies to score with ice-cold composure for loan club Southampton

In the 32nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Southampton and Chelsea, Nathan Redmond threaded the ball through after a layoff from Blues graduate Oriol Romeu.

Redmond’s beautiful through ball was drilled through to Takumi Minamino, with the Liverpool loanee perfectly positioned between Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Japanese star expertly controlled the ball before driving forward, then came some lovely trickery, Minamino sent Azpilicueta sliding and Edouard Mendy diving with a pair of dummies – a.k.a fake shots.

Minamino then slid the ball across and poked it into a gaping net.

Takumi Minamino with an ice cool finish! ?? Despite all the Chelsea possession, Southampton take the lead at St Mary’s! ? pic.twitter.com/0ms95CCTpj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Offer set: Chelsea to table initial €90m bid for in-demand star that is No.1 target for the summer Concerns Everton star is unhappy and wants move to Spain Chelsea handed huge boost ahead of Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid with key man unlikely to feature

This may well be Minamino’s most important contribution for the Reds this season – and possibly since he joined last January, who would’ve thought that it would come via the South Coast outfit?