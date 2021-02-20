Video: Liverpool doomed to defeat by Chris Kavanagh’s unprecedentedly short five second VAR review

Chris Kavanagh awarded an Everton penalty which killed off Liverpool this evening – and he needed just five seconds to complete his pitch-side VAR review.

Everton, who hadn’t won at Anfield since 1999 prior to tonight, led 1-0 heading into the final 10 minutes of the game. With Liverpool pushing for an equaliser, you wondered if that slender lead would be enough to end the run.

However, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin fell under challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the penalty area, referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot – even though it looked as though the Everton forward ran into his England teammate.

VAR recommended that Kavanagh headed to the pitch-side monitor to take a second look at the incident, which usually results in a decision reversal, which of course would have been good news for Jurgen Klopp.

However, as you’ll see in the video below, Kavanagh needed just FIVE SECONDS before deciding that he had not made a mistake and opting to stick with his original decision. You get the feeling that will annoy Reds fans.