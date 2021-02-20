Video: Serial cheat Mohamed Salah disgraces himself and Liverpool again with shocking dive vs Everton

Mohamed Salah has dived again. The Liverpool star’s blatant simulation once again went unpunished against Everton this afternoon.

Salah is becoming increasingly renown for his theatrics. A man who is undoubtedly one of the best players on the planet is having his reputation tarnished by his intentions to cheat on a football field.

With VAR in force, you’d think that diving would have been all but eradicated from our game, but players like Salah appear completely intent on keeping it alive.

His dive under challenge from Lucas Digne in the Merseyside Derby today was further evidence of that.

Digne did touch Salah, as you’d expect he would when defending in what is a contact sport, but he didn’t touch him nearly enough to justify the way the Egyptian fell like a sack of potatoes.

Salah discredits both himself and Liverpool with actions like this. Jurgen Klopp is going to have to have a word with him sooner or later.



Pictures courtesy of the Premier League