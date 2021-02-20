Video: Nutmegging Mason Mount wins and scores clutch penalty for Chelsea to level against Southampton

In the 52nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Southampton and Chelsea, substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi tricked past Nathan Redmond before slotting the ball to Mason Mount.

Stand-in Saints defender and summer recruit Mohamed Salisu missed with an audacious tackle on the attacking midfielder, leaving Mount to face off against England international teammate Danny Ings.

Mount showed some ice-cold instinct to exploit the mismatch, as he poked the ball through Ings with a tidy nutmeg, as the striker unsurprisingly produced a striker’s challenge and conceded a penalty.

Referee Anthony Taylor had no choice but to point to the spot, where Mount stepped up, as usual penalty taker Jorginho is on the bench today.

Mount looked as confident as ever as he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner with a perfect penalty that sent Alex McCarthy the wrong way.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

This marks Mount’s fifth goal of the season, whilst he’s also added six assists, the attacking midfielder has a knack for scoring at big moments as well. He doesn’t deserve the criticism he faces at all.

Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino stunned the Blues in the 32nd minute of the tie, showcasing some brilliant quality to put the sword to a half-asleep Chelsea defence.