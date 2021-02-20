Video: Jan Oblak beaten by halfway line strike after going up for 95th minute Atletico Madrid corner

Chelsea fans, are you watching? Atletico Madrid fell to a 2-0 defeat to Levante at home this afternoon – and they face the Blues on Tuesday night.

When Thomas Tuchel’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton this afternoon, Chelsea fans must have been fearing the worst in regards to the midweek clash with Atletico.

However, Diego Simeone’s side have offered them some comfort by being defeated 2-0 at home.

Atletico were 1-0 down heading into the final seconds of the contest, which prompted Jan Oblak to trot forward in an attempt to help his side score from a corner.

Unfortunately for Oblak, who is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, he was caught on the counterattack, with Jorge de Frutos finding the back of the net from the halfway-line with a quite brilliant finish.

? Jan Oblak goes up for the Atletico Madrid corner in search of a stoppage time equaliser… …and it leads to a second for Levante as Jorge de Frutos slots home from close to the halfway line ? pic.twitter.com/teRMaT9gkj — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2021

A great moment for the Levante man, not so much for Oblak, and a day to forget for Atletico as a collective!