Having found themselves 2-0 down to Frankfurt, Bayern Munich pulled a goal back through Robert Lewandowski, but Leroy Sane deserves much of the credit for the assist.

Bayern, as you’d probably expect even if you don’t follow German football, currently sit on top of the Bundesliga. Despite RB Leipzig challenging, as they have in recent years, it’s the Bavarians who looks set to reign supreme once again.

However, they did endure a wobble today away to Frankfurt, where they failed to overturn a two-goal deficit and fell to defeat, despite Sane’s best efforts to take the comeback into his own hands.

While it’s Lewandowski’s name on the scoresheet today, Sane terrorised the Frankfurt defence in the build-up before picking out the Pole, who was not going to miss from inside the penalty area.

Leroy Sane, that’s just COLD. ??? pic.twitter.com/RLndfraurT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2021

Anyone who saw Sane play at Manchester City will have had to acknowledge the potential he had. He now looks as though he’s fulfilling that promise at the Allianz Arena.