“Flop of the season” – Chelsea summer signing butt of the Twitter jokes after dismal cameo vs Southampton

Fans have taken to Twitter to slate Chelsea summer arrival Hakim Ziyech after a dismal cameo performance against Southampton this afternoon.

Ziyech was recruited from Ajax in a deal worth £33.3M, as per Sky Sports.

While the Moroccan looked as though he was taking to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, injury disruption and suggestion that he is not entirely to Thomas Tuchel’s liking have complicated matters.

Ziyech has found minutes hard to come by so far under Tuchel, but came on as a substitute with 15 minutes left to play during today’s draw with Southampton.

Unfortunately for Ziyech, and Chelsea as a collective, he was unable to make an impact.

As is oftentimes the case in modern football, Ziyech became the butt of many football fans’ jokes on Twitter. Here’s a collection of tweets sent in wake of the game which piled the misery on the 27-year-old.

Ziyech is the flop of the season it’s very clear now why he was a 27 year old in the Dutch League — Andrew ? (@delstroyer_) February 20, 2021

Tuchel hooked Hudson-Odoi after bringing him on for Ziyech to drop the performance of a Europa League plumber. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) February 20, 2021

Ziyech is on course to be the worst signing of the season just right behind Havertz. — BASH-AAR? (@FaruqBashar) February 20, 2021

Never forget Chelsea fans actually compared Ziyech to Bruno Fernandes ?? — IYAWO SKAWNGUR FERNANDES ?? (@_nseobong) February 20, 2021

Hakim Ziyech registered 3.41 xSP (expected shisha puffs) per minute. Super sub. pic.twitter.com/P94mZlfxnp — Dillan (@dillanman123) February 20, 2021

Can see why clubs now didn’t take a risk on Ziyech even given a low fee, he’s a moments player, got a good left foot and has ridiculous passing and vision but he’s not fast enough to be a winger in this league and when he’s pressed he loses the ball instantly, very annoying man. — Pys (@CFCPys) February 20, 2021

Remember when Ziyech was better than Bruno. Now we don’t know if hes better than El Ghazi — Kam #8? (@Culturecams) February 20, 2021