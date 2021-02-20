Menu

“Flop of the season” – Chelsea summer signing butt of the Twitter jokes after dismal cameo vs Southampton

Fans have taken to Twitter to slate Chelsea summer arrival Hakim Ziyech after a dismal cameo performance against Southampton this afternoon.

Ziyech was recruited from Ajax in a deal worth £33.3M, as per Sky Sports.

While the Moroccan looked as though he was taking to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, injury disruption and suggestion that he is not entirely to Thomas Tuchel’s liking have complicated matters.

Ziyech has found minutes hard to come by so far under Tuchel, but came on as a substitute with 15 minutes left to play during today’s draw with Southampton.

Unfortunately for Ziyech, and Chelsea as a collective, he was unable to make an impact.

As is oftentimes the case in modern football, Ziyech became the butt of many football fans’ jokes on Twitter. Here’s a collection of tweets sent in wake of the game which piled the misery on the 27-year-old.

