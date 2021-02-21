Menu

AC Milan to Man United: Report claims Red Devils are set to sign Rossoneri star on world-record contract

Manchester United are set to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Todo Fichajes.

If Man United are pretty well covered in one area of the field, you’d be inclined to say it was in goal.

David De Gea, while he has his flaws, is one of the best on the planet, while Dean Henderson has the potential to be in that bracket in the future.

However, if Todo Fichajes is to be believed, Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are clearly not content.

Their report claims that Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract expires with AC Milan in the summer, is set to become a Man United player.

The report claims that Donnarumma will become the highest-paid goalkeeper on the planet, which will also be a world-record wage packet for a keeper, with United beating Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the youngster.

This has come completely out of the blue, so all due respect to Todo Fichajes, we’ll believe it when we see it.

