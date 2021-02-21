Arsenal and Chelsea set to battle for transfer of promising striker this summer

You would expect that Chelsea have the financial muscle to blow Arsenal out of the water just now, but that might not matter so much when it comes to signing promising players.

Chelsea’s squad is already bloated so any incoming youngsters will have to worry about forcing their way into the team, while Arsenal may be able to offer some first team football fairly soon.

Time will tell if that’s a pivotal factor in their race for Inter Milan’s promising Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano.

A report from The Mirror via The Boot Room has indicated that both Premier League sides are tracking the youngster with a view to making a move in the summer.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta offers clue over potential permanent Arsenal transfer for Martin Odegaard

He only signed for Inter in January 2020 and he’s not made it into the first team yet so he would be a developmental signing, but he’s impressing for their U20 side and that’s been enough to attract attention.

The report indicates that Arsenal would be more likely to secure his signature because there would be a clear pathway to the first team at The Emirates, but the main problem for them would be persuading Inter to sell rather than convincing the player to join.

He’s made the bench a few times this season so there’s every reason to think he will make his debut soon, but that will also drive his price up if he impresses so it will be worth getting this wrapped up quickly if the interest is serious.