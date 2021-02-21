Menu

Video: Arsene Wenger names “classy” Arsenal Invincible who doesn’t get enough credit

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has heaped praise onto an unsung hero from his great Gunners side –  Gilberto Silva.

Speaking on punditry duty for beIN Sports, Wenger hailed the Brazilian’s efficient play and classy attitude, saying he doesn’t get enough credit for his role in that team’s success…

Wenger was asked about some of his midfield signings, and admitted it was hard to ever replicate the immense success he had with Patrick Vieira.

He named Gilberto, however, as another fine midfield signing who was something of an unsung hero in that 2003/04 title-winning side.

