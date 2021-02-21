Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported back in January that Arsenal were one appearance away from triggering a bonus payment to Flamengo for Pablo Mari, that criteria has finally been met.

Globo Esporte, and practically everyone, expected Mari to notch his bonus-triggering 10th appearance for the Gunners in the top-flight tie against Crystal Palace, but the ace was injured for the goalless draw.

Mari has only returned to the matchday squad in the past two weeks, with today marking the 27-year-old’s first outing since January 9, which was against Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Mari will hit this mark against former club Manchester City, the only match that the Spaniard hasn’t won in his nine outings for Arsenal to date was against the club that he spent three years on the books with.

The centre-back joined the north London outfit in Arteta’s first transfer window as an initial loan signing, but impressed enough in just three appearances last season to win himself a permanent move.

Globo Esporte report the permanent deal is worth a total of up to €8m, with Flamengo’s most recent financial statement confirming that €4m was the initial transfer fee.

It’s added that the Brazilian outfit will be due €1m for every 10 games that Mari plays, until it reaches that €8m mark.

Mari’s progress last season was hindered due to an ankle injury, that sole defeat he’s suffered to City is also a harsh one to attribute to him, as it was in that encounter that the defender was injured.

When the loan was agreed, Globo Esporte reported that it carried a loan fee of €5m, so Arsenal have technically landed Mari for a maximum fee of €13m – they’ve paid €10m in total for the ace when the add-on is taken to account. These figures don’t account for any payment of wages.

That fee doesn’t look to bad at all when stacked up against the transfer cost for other recent centre-back recruits like Gabriel Magalhaes and the now released Shkodran Mustafi.

Mari has looked quite good when he’s featured, striking a solid partnership with Rob Holding before he suffered his latest setback, it’s all about Arsenal trying to keep the left-footed 6f4 ace fit.