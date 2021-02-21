Contact made: Chelsea open talks over potential €30million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich over a potential €30million transfer deal for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.

The Germany international could be on his way out of Bayern at the end of this season and is being strongly linked as a target for Chelsea by Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Sule could be a useful signing for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel in need of better centre-backs after inheriting a difficult job at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have not been at their best this season as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen continue to look unconvincing at the back.

Thiago Silva, meanwhile, has done well, but is now 36 years of age and surely cannot go on for much longer at the highest level.

Sule has generally had a fine career for Bayern, but he might now find he’d play more regularly with a move to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that he expected Tuchel might look to his native Germany for signings this summer.