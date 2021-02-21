Menu

Exciting Man United duo in line for Premier League debuts as they make the squad to face Newcastle United

A run of one win in five Premier League games has essentially ruined Man United’s title challenge just as it was getting started, but they have a chance to close the gap tonight at home to Newcastle United.

The main focus just now has to be on securing Champions League football, and it’s so tight with the top teams in the league that a couple more losses could see them slip out of the top four completely.

That kind of pressure might not always be the best situation for a young player to come into the team, but it looks like Shola Shoretire and Amad Diallo could make their Premier League debuts tonight as they make the squad for the game:

You have to think that both will be on the bench so it could be a case of waiting to see how the game goes, but Diallo did look bright in his brief cameo against Real Sociedad during the week.

Shoretire has also been impressive with the U23 group this season and he’s another one who’s very highly rated at Old Trafford, so hopefully at least one gets on the pitch to show what they can do this evening.

