Talks soon: Man United set to approach agent over potential €70million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to approach the agent of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish over a potential transfer swoop.

Villa will likely demand around €70million for their star player after his superb form this season, which has seen Man Utd make him a top priority target for the summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The England international looks an ideal fit for United with his flair and creativity, and that’s undoubtedly something this Red Devils side could do with more of.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have fallen away in the title race in recent times and it seems clear they still need more signings to change things around and put together a team more capable of challenging next season.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

Grealish would strengthen most top sides and could be a much-needed upgrade in United’s attacking midfield department after disappointing form from the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, while Donny van de Beek has not yet had many opportunities since his summer move from Ajax.

MUFC fans will hope the club can be successful in their reported upcoming talks over signing Grealish.