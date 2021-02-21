Menu

Man United and Chelsea face paying mammoth £178m transfer package for world class star

Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly face paying absolutely huge money to land Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in this summer’s transfer window.

The Norway international has been on fire for Dortmund since joining them last year and it surely isn’t too long before he’s on the move once again as top clubs monitor his performances.

The Daily Star suggest United and Chelsea could be among the leading contenders to sign Haaland, but they’d face paying a transfer fee of around £100m, whilst also investing a further £78m in his wages over five years.

This could end up being a fine investment for a player who looks set to become one of the best in the world, but it’s certainly big money to be thinking about as clubs struggle with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been absent from stadiums for several months now and it may be some time before clubs can think about full capacity crowds again.

erling haaland

Erling Haaland is being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea

Still, Chelsea were not shy of spending big last summer, so might do so again if they think Haaland is a worthwhile purchase, and there’s certainly reason to think he would be.

The Blues have had a disappointing season as new arrivals like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have flopped, so Haaland might be just what they need as an upgrade in their attack.

United, meanwhile, also surely need to think about a more long-term option than Edinson Cavani as the goals have dried up a bit for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this season.

