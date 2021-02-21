Image: Man United cult hero Lee Grant acts as fourth official to overshadow youngster Shola Shoretire’s big moment

Shola Shoretire, one of Manchester United’s brightest young talents, made his Premier League debut today – but his big day was overshadowed by reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant.

While that sentence may not make sense on the first read, stick with us here.

Lee Grant, while previously being a very good, top-flight goalkeeper, is winding down towards the end of his playing days.

Nowadays he’s little more than a mascot in the Manchester United dressing room, comparable to Chelsea director Petr Cech, who was registered in their Premier League squad alongside Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero.

However, Grant had perhaps the most noteworthy moment of his Man United career this evening as 17-year-old Shola Shoretire made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that, as Shoretire geared up to make his first senior appearance at this level, Lee Grant of all people acted as the fourth-official, holding up the board for the substitution.

THINGS TO REMEMBER: Sunday 21st February 2021 Lee Grant holds up the substitution board to allow Shola Shoretire to enter the field at age 17 years & 19 days for his Man Utd debut pic.twitter.com/358sUwVsGo — New Man Utd News (@NewManUtdNews) February 21, 2021

The substitution process has changed since the restart of football in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but even so, to see a player, and one as random as Lee Grant, perform this role is utterly hilarious.