Video: Jadon Sancho puts on strange accent during interview and these fans are confused

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho seems to have picked up a bit of a strange accent during his time living in Germany.

The England international doesn’t give that many interviews, so perhaps some people haven’t heard him speak for a while, and this video clip below took some fans by surprise.

Listen to Sancho’s accent in this clip…

Jadon Sancho & Erling Haaland interview for the 1st time! ?? pic.twitter.com/1lFINchkns — ?? (@Fs_BVB) February 20, 2021

Pictures courtesy of V Sport 1

Of course, it’s hardly surprising that Sancho might sound a bit different after a few years of living in Germany, but we’re sure we can detect a bit of a French accent in there as well…?

Sancho’s accent certainly confused these fans as they reacted to the video, with many questioning if it was even genuine…

?????no way sancho was actually speaking with that accent — yunger renzel (@Nana32__) February 20, 2021

LOOLL why’s Sancho putting on an accent ?? https://t.co/IRDuYUWjD2 — Shuceeb (@isitShuceeb) February 20, 2021

Didn't expect Sancho to have a German accent already — Kam (@KamranFCB) February 20, 2021

What has happened to Jadon Sancho’s accent ??? pic.twitter.com/bMSPGa7PpO — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 20, 2021

Sancho speaking in a European accent for European viewers is the funniest thing this year — Yathu (@MochaCaramelito) February 20, 2021

Jason Sancho doing his best Joey Barton accent impersonation? https://t.co/JxU1nvCLWh — Fob (@Jordan_Forbes7) February 20, 2021

I still can’t get over Sancho speaking in a German accent ????????? — Eriksen/Lamela Fc (@JakeELFC) February 21, 2021