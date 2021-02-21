Menu

Video: Jadon Sancho puts on strange accent during interview and these fans are confused

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho seems to have picked up a bit of a strange accent during his time living in Germany.

The England international doesn’t give that many interviews, so perhaps some people haven’t heard him speak for a while, and this video clip below took some fans by surprise.

Listen to Sancho’s accent in this clip…

Of course, it’s hardly surprising that Sancho might sound a bit different after a few years of living in Germany, but we’re sure we can detect a bit of a French accent in there as well…?

Sancho’s accent certainly confused these fans as they reacted to the video, with many questioning if it was even genuine…

