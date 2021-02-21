Jurgen Klopp adds two attackers to Liverpool’s transfer wish-list as Reds’ forward line continues to misfire

Jurgen Klopp has two attackers on his wish-list in his attempt to freshen up Liverpool’s forward line, according to Don Balon.

Liverpool’s front three, which was arguably the most potent attack in Europe over the last couple of seasons, has gone stale.

Mohamed Salah is the top goal-scorer in the Premier League, but the other two have fallen short of expectations, with Liverpool subsequently sliding down the table.

As per Don Balon, Klopp has plans to reinvigorate his attack, with two players being lined up.

The report claims that Leeds United’s Raphinha and Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos are both on Liverpool’s list when it comes to making plans for the summer window.

Considering Diogo Jota will be fit come the start of next season, it’s difficult to see Liverpool signing both, but you’d be surprised if at least one more forward player was not recruited when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool are in dire need of some fresh faces.