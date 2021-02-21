Menu

Jurgen Klopp adds two attackers to Liverpool’s transfer wish-list as Reds’ forward line continues to misfire

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp has two attackers on his wish-list in his attempt to freshen up Liverpool’s forward line, according to Don Balon.

Liverpool’s front three, which was arguably the most potent attack in Europe over the last couple of seasons, has gone stale.

MORE: Two Liverpool stars support Jurgen Klopp by liking ‘absolutely the right man’ tweet after derby defeat to Everton

Mohamed Salah is the top goal-scorer in the Premier League, but the other two have fallen short of expectations, with Liverpool subsequently sliding down the table.

As per Don Balon, Klopp has plans to reinvigorate his attack, with two players being lined up.

The report claims that Leeds United’s Raphinha and Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos are both on Liverpool’s list when it comes to making plans for the summer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Fuming Arsenal star Granit Xhaka steered away from Jon Moss clash as Gunners midfielder scarily stares at referee after loss to Man City
Video: Man United pegged back as Allan Saint-Maximin converts brilliant half-volley to draw Newcastle level
Video: Marcus Rashford scores for Man United after silky nutmeg on Newcastle defender before fine finish

Considering Diogo Jota will be fit come the start of next season, it’s difficult to see Liverpool signing both, but you’d be surprised if at least one more forward player was not recruited when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool are in dire need of some fresh faces.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Lucas Ocampos Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.