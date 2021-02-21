Juventus having doubts over signing €55M striker permanently as form falls off a cliff

Juventus are having doubts over purchasing Alvaro Morata on a permanent basis from Atletico Madrid, according to Todo Fichajes.

Morata had a bright start to life back in Turin, putting in the kind of performances which must have had both Chelsea and Atletico fans scratching their heads.

The Spaniard fell miserably short of expectations at both Stamford Bridge and the Wanda Metropolitano, but began the season as one of the sharpest and most prolific strikers in Europe.

As many would have expected, though, his form tailed off, and as a result, Todo Fichajes believe that Juventus are having second thoughts over purchasing him outright.

The report claims that Juve may try to extend his loan by another year, which still would give Atletico the best chance of recouping as much of the money they paid for him as possible.

It’ll be frustrating for those pulling the strings in Madrid, though, who must have thought they were in for a €55M (the option to buy in the deal, as per Todo Fichajes) windfall when Morata was doing well earlier in the campaign.