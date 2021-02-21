Pochettino wants to rival Man City for potential £150m transfer if Neymar or Mbappe leave PSG

Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly be keen to be reunited with Tottenham striker Harry Kane at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane is reported to be frustrated at his lack of silverware at Spurs and PSG could perhaps take advantage of that if either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leave the club at the end of this season, according to the Daily Mirror.

PSG would do well to land a world class talent like Kane, who has been prolific in the Premier League for a number of years now, showing himself to be one of the finest finishers in the game.

Manchester City are also admirers of the England international, who would likely cost around £150million to prise away from Tottenham, according to the Mirror.

City may also need to sign a new striker this summer as Sergio Aguero nears the end of his contract, and Kane seems the ideal replacement for such a legendary goal-scorer.

It would be a shame for English football to lose Kane, so one hopes he perhaps shows a preference for a move to the Etihad Stadium, where he could surely also fulfil his ambitions of winning major silverware.

That would be more painful for Spurs fans, however, as they won’t want to strengthen a major rival with one of their best and most beloved players.