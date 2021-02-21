Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea battling for transfer of star with €45m buy-out clause

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly all eyeing up a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

The Premier League trio are all being linked with Konate by German outlet Sport Bild, who report that he has a release clause of around €45million this summer.

That could make him a bargain for Man Utd, Liverpool or Chelsea, who all need a top signing at centre-back in the next transfer window after enduring disappointing seasons.

At Old Trafford, it seems increasingly clear that Harry Maguire is struggling due to the lack of a quality partner next to him, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not looking good enough as long-term options.

United looked like they could be title challengers a few weeks ago, but it now seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to strengthen again ahead of next season to really put together a competitive squad, and Konate could be a very useful addition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have seen their title defence fall apart in recent games after some poor results, with injuries in defence not helping their cause.

Konate could be a much-needed upgrade on injury-prone duo Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, giving Virgil van Dijk a better defensive partner once he returns from injury.

Finally, Chelsea also need a top young defender like Konate as Thiago Silva surely doesn’t have long left at the highest level.

The Blues would surely also see Konate as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, with more signings needed after last summer’s spending spree failed to turn this team into title contenders.