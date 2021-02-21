Arsenal identify bargain £8.5m star as top transfer target after glowing references from two ex-Gunners

Arsenal have reportedly identified Club Brugge starlet Odilon Kossounou as their top transfer target for the summer.

The 20-year-old looks a huge prospect after catching the eye in Belgium, and Arsenal have been given glowing references on the Ivorian youngster from two former Gunners stars Gervinho and Emmanuel Eboue, according to the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal have a proud record of identifying some of the world’s best young players from around the globe, while they’ve also given plenty of opportunities to homegrown players from their academy in recent times.

Kossounou looks a talent worth investing in, with the Mirror noting that he could move for a very reasonable fee of just £8.5million this summer.

The report states that Kossounou’s position is midfield, but he’s also played as a defender, so his versatility could be useful for Mikel Arteta next season.

The Gunners are generally in need of strengthening in pretty much every area of the pitch after a poor season, and Kossounou looks like he could have a bright future at the Emirates Stadium if he does join.