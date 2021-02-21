Menu

Klopp wowed by star’s performance against Liverpool as Reds continue to consider potential £40m transfer

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly purring at the superb performance of young defender Ben White as he shone for Brighton in a recent performance against the Reds at Anfield.

The 23-year-old put in a top class display to recently help Brighton win 1-0 away to Liverpool, and Football Insider claim this was not unnoticed by Klopp as Liverpool continue to monitor the player ahead of a potential £40million summer transfer bid.

MORE: Liverpool fans react to latest injury setback

White looks an ideal fit in this struggling Liverpool side, with defensive signings surely likely to be a priority for the Merseyside giants after this difficult season.

Injuries at the back have surely already ended Liverpool’s hopes of retaining their Premier League title, and it’s clear more depth is needed in that position.

Losing Virgil van Dijk for such a lengthy spell has been bad luck for LFC, but the patchy injury records of the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez urgently needs addressing.

brighton fc ben white

Ben White is being linked with Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Boca Juniors reach an agreement to extend their starlet left-back for two more season
Flamengo ace has scored in 60-percent of his fixtures against Internacional
Jurgen Klopp fumes over penalty given against Liverpool, questions why ref “needed only a second” for VAR review

Ozan Kabak came in on loan in January, but White is now likely to be targeted for the summer unless Kabak can majorly impress before then, according to Football Insider.

Their headline suggests Liverpool could be prepared to pay around £40m to sign White, and most fans would surely agree that that would be a fine investment in a top young player who’d improve a problem position in Klopp’s squad.

More Stories Ben White Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.