Klopp wowed by star’s performance against Liverpool as Reds continue to consider potential £40m transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly purring at the superb performance of young defender Ben White as he shone for Brighton in a recent performance against the Reds at Anfield.

The 23-year-old put in a top class display to recently help Brighton win 1-0 away to Liverpool, and Football Insider claim this was not unnoticed by Klopp as Liverpool continue to monitor the player ahead of a potential £40million summer transfer bid.

White looks an ideal fit in this struggling Liverpool side, with defensive signings surely likely to be a priority for the Merseyside giants after this difficult season.

Injuries at the back have surely already ended Liverpool’s hopes of retaining their Premier League title, and it’s clear more depth is needed in that position.

Losing Virgil van Dijk for such a lengthy spell has been bad luck for LFC, but the patchy injury records of the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez urgently needs addressing.

Ozan Kabak came in on loan in January, but White is now likely to be targeted for the summer unless Kabak can majorly impress before then, according to Football Insider.

Their headline suggests Liverpool could be prepared to pay around £40m to sign White, and most fans would surely agree that that would be a fine investment in a top young player who’d improve a problem position in Klopp’s squad.