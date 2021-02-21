Klopp has Liverpool on shocking run that is their worst in 98 years

Liverpool are currently on their worst run of form at home in the league for nearly a century!

The Reds have absolutely fallen apart in recent weeks with an awful run of form that has seen them slump down to sixth in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran away with the title last season but are now 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City and can surely only hope for a top four place at best.

Maintaining the high standards Liverpool set in the last couple of seasons was never going to be easy, especially with their injury problems this term, but this drop-off in form has still been pretty shocking.

Remarkably, Liverpool have now lost four league matches at Anfield in a row – the first time they’ve done that since 1923, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

4 – Liverpool have lost four consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1923, while they are also the first reigning top-flight champion to lose four consecutive home league games since Everton in the 1928-29 season. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/sJGOMfeP2R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

Liverpool recently lost 1-0 to Burnley in what had been their first home league defeat in 68 games, and they’ve now lost three more since then.

LFC were beaten by Brighton, then Manchester City, and then again yesterday by Everton – the first time they’d lost a Merseyside Derby at home since 1999.

Klopp’s side are just breaking all the wrong records at the moment, with their seven league defeats this season also more than the previous two campaigns combined.