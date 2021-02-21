Manchester City star on five-man Barcelona transfer wish-list

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is reportedly among Barcelona’s top five transfer targets as they look to strengthen up front this summer.

The Catalan giants are eyeing up some big names to fill that role, with City forward Aguero among them as he nears the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Daily Mirror.

Aguero is a City legend after a great career in the Premier League, and it would be a real loss for English football if he were to move on this summer.

The Argentina international could be an ideal option for Barcelona, however, who look in need of a replacement for Luis Suarez after perhaps making the rather hasty decision to let him join rivals Atletico Madrid at the end of last season.

Aguero is a similarly lethal finisher and would be a very tempting low-cost signing to fill that gap up front for a year or two.

The Mirror also lists the likes of Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez as potential options for Barca in that position.