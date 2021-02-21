Man United could sign impressive defender for only £15m this summer

Most of the transfer rumours surrounding Man United are focussed on the forward areas, but they do need to find a way to tighten things up at the back.

The main problem is that top class central defenders are in limited supply just now so they don’t tend to be available, and it means they’ll need to go for a veteran short-term option or gamble on someone promising who could step up.

This is David Carmo’s first proper season as a starter for Braga so there’s not a lot of evidence to go on, but he has been particularly impressive this season and he’s shone in the Europa League too.

He’s great on the ball and he’s also left footed so that could allow Harry Maguire to play on his favoured side and that brings a balance to the back line, while he’s also big and physical so he should be suited to the Premier League.

A report from Goal has looked at the latest with his situation, and it sounds like an exit is likely this summer and Braga would be looking for around £15m to let him go.

He’ll turn 22 in the summer so there’s a lot of time for him to still develop, and if he really is available for that price then he looks like he could be a risk worth taking.