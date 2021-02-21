Menu

Man United confirm they’ve been forced into changes to coaching staff due to Covid outbreak

Manchester United have confirmed they have had to make some changes to their coaching team on the bench for tonight’s game against Newcastle.

The Red Devils take on the Magpies but have had something of a Covid outbreak as some of their coaches are having to self isolate.

This has been confirmed via a statement on the club’s official site this morning, which you can read here.

United fans will hope this doesn’t affect the team’s preparations too much, but thankfully it seems it is only affecting some coaches rather than any of their players.

We’ve seen a few instances of this throughout the season, but so far the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t caused too much of a disruption to the schedule this term, unlike last year when there was a three-month break from football.

United legend Nicky Butt will be joining manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench for the Newcastle game, while Mark Dempsey has also been mentioned as being involved.

There is further mention of an outbreak in a report from the Mirror, though they insist it should still see the game go ahead as scheduled.

