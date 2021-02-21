Menu

“We need this kid” – These Man United fans urge their club to sign PL star after latest superb performance

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are eager to see Declan Rice join the club after his latest impressive showing for West Ham as they beat Tottenham this afternoon.

The England international is a superb young talent and bossed the game against Spurs, helping David Moyes’ side to a 2-1 victory that sees them maintain their surprise challenge for a top four place.

MORE: Man Utd Covid-19 outbreak confirmed

Rice’s fine form has unsurprisingly seen him attract interest from Man Utd, who were recently linked with him by ESPN.

It’s clear the 22-year-old has what it takes to play at the very highest level, and he could be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Huge celebrations from Romelu Lukaku as he assists Martinez for Inter opener vs AC Milan
Exciting Man United duo in line for Premier League debuts as they make the squad to face Newcastle United
Video: Jesse Lingard shows Man Utd what they’re missing with brilliant goal for West Ham vs Spurs

United fans would clearly get behind this deal after watching him in action today, with loads of their supporters now taking to Twitter to urge their club to do what they can to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

See below for some of the reaction to Rice’s display…

More Stories Declan Rice Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Mojen says:
    February 21, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Oh did West Ham play ? Of course they y did its man u Declanhogday AGAIN. Pathetic just the same old tedious- man u fans – straw clutching. He wont go anywhere near as he has already said. It really is obsession and sad .never mind one day the penny will drop. Laughable.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.