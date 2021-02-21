Manchester United fans are eager to see Declan Rice join the club after his latest impressive showing for West Ham as they beat Tottenham this afternoon.

The England international is a superb young talent and bossed the game against Spurs, helping David Moyes’ side to a 2-1 victory that sees them maintain their surprise challenge for a top four place.

Rice’s fine form has unsurprisingly seen him attract interest from Man Utd, who were recently linked with him by ESPN.

It’s clear the 22-year-old has what it takes to play at the very highest level, and he could be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.

United fans would clearly get behind this deal after watching him in action today, with loads of their supporters now taking to Twitter to urge their club to do what they can to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

See below for some of the reaction to Rice’s display…

Oh and Declan Rice is the guy United need to go and get this summer to sort our midfield out — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 21, 2021

Manchester united should go for Declan Rice at any cost — marvin sadia (@sadiamarvin) February 21, 2021

We need this kid @united Declan Rice — Brian (@ItalYobra) February 21, 2021

I want declan rice and i want him today!!! pay 70-80 whatever they want. He's so quick at closing people down. — Thunes (@Thunesjr) February 21, 2021

Declan Rice has to be one of the DM’s on our list, he’s so good defensively and will give us so many options in the midfield. Also comfortable on the ball, getting the ball of the back 4. He’s a captain of a top 4 side, atm. Class signing this would be. — Cam. (@CxmUtd) February 21, 2021

Rice Lingard swap so needed — ?™? (@AniUTD) February 21, 2021