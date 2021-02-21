Man United will look to reduce competition for a starting spot in a key role next season

It’s generally accepted that competition for places is the best way of pushing your players to the next level, but it’s a major problem in the goalkeeping department as you don’t want to rotate the position too much.

It’s becoming a bit of a cliche when a manager says “I have two number 1s” but it is true at Old Trafford just now with David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

The Spaniard has been making mistakes this season but it’s clear that Solskjaer doesn’t want to drop him, but a report from Goal has indicated that either he or Henderson will have to leave in the summer.

It does indicate that it could be a loan exit so that suggests it will be Henderson who will head out again, but it could also depend on the market and if there’s a chance to cash in on de Gea.

If he wants to keep Henderson around instead of the current starter then it would make sense to switch it up so he can evaluate him over a proper run of Premier League games, so that probably tells us what the plan is.

It would also actively reduce the competition for a starting role in the team as no top quality keeper will want to come in to sit on the bench, so it’s more likely that Sergio Romero will stick around for another year and be elevated to the backup role again.

It’s also worth noting that de Gea only has two years left on his contract so that could also affect matters if he doesn’t plan to sign an extension, but the signs do point towards another Henderson loan deal for now.