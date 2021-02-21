Man United legends’ sons demand apologies from Jamie Carragher and Liverpool hype merchants

The sons of Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Denis Irwin are ripping into Liverpool and the people who hyped them up last season.

The Reds have been dominant under Jurgen Klopp, running away with the Premier League title last season and winning the Champions League the year before.

However, in many ways last season’s Liverpool side didn’t quite live up to expectations, as at various points it looked like they could win multiple trophies and perhaps go the entire season unbeaten.

And now, Liverpool are struggling after a dire run of form, which has surely already ended their hopes of retaining their title.

Injuries haven’t helped, but Arron Scholes and Liam Irwin are taking the opportunity to mock those in the media who hyped up Liverpool as being comparable to legendary Man Utd sides of the past.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

See below as Denis Irwin’s son calls out LFC legend Jamie Carragher in particular, quote-tweeting Scholes’ son as he called for apologies for over-hyping Jurgen Klopp’s side…