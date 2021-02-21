Menu

Manchester United ready to pay whatever Borussia Dortmund ask for to beat Chelsea to superstar transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay whatever it takes to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils are supposedly prepared to pay whatever amount Dortmund ask for for the Norwegian goal machine this summer, according to Don Balon.

Haaland would be a superb signing for Man Utd, though Don Balon add that Chelsea are also among his main admirers, as are Bayern Munich.

It would be a big statement by United if they could win the race for this top signing ahead of so much competition, and it could prove key for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he bids to turn this team back into title contenders.

United fans will hope Solskjaer’s influence can also help with signing Haaland, who has played under the MUFC boss before at Molde.

haaland bvb 2020-21

Erling Haaland to Manchester United or Chelsea?

The 20-year-old would be a major upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood after their struggles this season.

Edinson Cavani has done well since joining but cannot be considered a long-term option due to his age.

Chelsea also need Haaland after the poor form of summer signing Timo Werner, who has not lived up to expectations at all.

The Blues may also feel that there isn’t much of a future for Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, who haven’t played regularly this season.

