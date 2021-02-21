“It was relatively fixed” – Forward reveals how close he came to Liverpool transfer

Max Kruse has revealed that he looked set for a transfer to Liverpool before the goal-scoring heroics of Divock Origi in the Champions League a couple of years ago.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a pretty strong career for a number of Bundesliga clubs, as well as having a spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

He hasn’t ever quite earned a big move, however, and admits he’s disappointed he never got the chance to move to Anfield despite things looking fairly advanced.

Kruse, speaking on a podcast and quoted by the Daily Mail, admits it looked like Liverpool were going to make changes up front and bring him in in the summer of 2019, and he would have loved to join.

The Germany international was unlucky to miss out, however, as Origi earned cult hero status with LFC fans for his two goals against Barcelona in that famous Champions League semi-final win, before then also netting in the final victory over Tottenham.

The Belgian has not, however, been the most useful player for the Reds since then, so Kruse might well have been the better option.

“Of course, I would have done that (accepted an offer from Liverpool),” Kruse said.

“In my opinion, it was relatively fixed. [Liverpool] actually wanted to give up two strikers. Then one scored goals in the Champions League semi-final and final. Then it was over. It was disappointing.”