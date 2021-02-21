Napoli star Victor Osimhen stretchered off after losing consciousness and sent to hospital following nasty head injury against Atalanta

According to Football Italia via Sky Sports Italia, Napoli star Victor Osimhen was stretchered off after losing consciousness in today’s Serie A clash against Atalanta.

It’s reported that Osimhen was rushed to hospital after hitting his head on the pitch following a duel with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

The incident occurred in the final minute of Napoli’s 4-2 defeat to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, it’s reported via Sky Italia that Osimhen lost consciousness for a few minutes but is now alert.

Football Italia add that the players, staff and officials did not notice how severe the condition was at first, but quickly urged doctors to come onto the pitch.

It’s also stated that the 22-year-old striker was falling in and out of consciousness whilst he was down on the pitch, hence he was stretchered off and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Victor #Osimhen transported by ambulance according to Sky

This is a real heartbreaking blow to Osimhen, who has already suffered with a dislocated shoulder and a bout with Covid-19 after joining Napoli from Lille in a €81.3m deal, according to BBC Sport via L’Equipe.