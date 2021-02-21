Meeting planned: Club chief to hold talks with Man United star’s agent over potential €65m transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing to hold talks with Mino Raiola over a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international’s Old Trafford future remains in some doubt despite an improvement in form this season, and it might make sense for Man Utd to offload him while they can still bring in a transfer fee for him as he nears the end of his contract.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid chief Perez remains keen on Pogba and a meeting is already planned between himself and Raiola over a possible deal for the former Juventus man.

The report adds that an offer of around €65million could be in the works for Pogba, and most United fans may well now feel they should take that money and run.

Otherwise there is surely the risk of keeping an unsettled player and losing him on a free in just over a year’s time, which doesn’t really benefit anyone.

Pogba is a top talent on his day and might fare better in Spanish football than he has in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old looked immense during his time at Juventus but it’s never quite worked out for him as a United player, but others such as Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay have also shone since leaving the club.