River Plate starlet reveals that contract extension talks with the club are in their advanced stages

As River Plate ventures into its 2021 season, one of the storylines that will shadow the club is the future of striker Rafael Santos Borré, whose contract expires in June.

The 25-year-old scored in River Plate’s most recent fixture, and it’s where TNT Sports (via Marca Claro), where he discussed his future with Los Millonarios. The Colombian international revealed some behind-the-scenes information as he made it known that negotiations with the Argentine side are in their advanced stages.

“The truth is that it is quite advanced (the renewal). We have tried to validate it in the best way. The club has made an effort with some of the boys and the reinforcements they brought,” Santos Borré said. “Mine is quite advanced. We have spoken very well. We have a good relationship with the leaders, and I believe that we will reach an agreement that is good for all parties.”

Furthermore, Santos Borré made it known that he would like to remain with River Plate for the foreseeable future.

“I have always said that a better place than River is going to be very difficult to find. In that sense, I always stay very calm because I know that I am in a place where I am happy, I have a good time, and I do not want to leave in a hurry,” Santos Borré said.

Hearing that the striker’s negotiations are heading in the right direction and the player seems to want to remain at River Plate should ease supporters’ minds.

Nonetheless, there are still a few things that need to be done, with the first being that River Plate needs to buy 25-percent of Santos Borré’s rights that still belong to Atlético Madrid.

River Plate wanted reassurance that the striker would extend his contract before buying the remaining percentage of his rights that remain with the Spanish side.