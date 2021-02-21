Menu

Solskjaer gives early Man United team news ahead of Real Sociedad – and these fans aren’t happy

Manchester United fans who were hoping to see two of their brightest prospects in action against Real Sociedad midweek are set to be left disappointed.

United face Real Sociedad on Thursday holding a four-goal advantage from the first-leg of their Europa League tie. You’d think it would be the perfect opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give his younger players a chance to shine.

Amad Diallo arrived from Atalanta in January, with Man United fans no doubt itching to see him in action, while Shola Shoretire made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Newcastle United this evening.

You could be forgiven for thinking that, considering the Red Devil’s are all but through to the next stage of the Europa League, Solskjaer wouldn’t shy away from putting those two in the starting eleven.

However, speaking to the press in wake of United’s win over Newcastle, Solskjaer confirmed that neither of them will be given the nod from the beginning. How disappointing for them, and puzzling from Solskjaer!

It’s safe to say that these Man United fans are not best pleased with the news, either…

