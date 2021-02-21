Menu

Video: “They make it up as they go along” – Souness slams quality of PL referees after Fulham-Sheffield United incident

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has absolutely ripped into the standard of refereeing in the Premier League.

Watch Souness’ passionate rant below as the Scot accuses some refs of simply making it up as they go along…

This was primarily in response to a poor decision that saw Sheffield United bizarrely denied a penalty in yesterday’s game against Fulham.

Souness insists, however, that the poor quality of English referees has been a problem for some time, pointing to the lack of match officials from this country being selected for major tournaments.

