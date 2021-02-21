Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has absolutely ripped into the standard of refereeing in the Premier League.

Watch Souness’ passionate rant below as the Scot accuses some refs of simply making it up as they go along…

"The last World Cup how many English referees did we have? None. That's how good our referees are…" Graeme Souness says Premier League referees are 'making it up as they go along' after Sheffield United were not awarded a penalty against Fulham. ? pic.twitter.com/JOS0dKZ3DZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2021

This was primarily in response to a poor decision that saw Sheffield United bizarrely denied a penalty in yesterday’s game against Fulham.

Souness insists, however, that the poor quality of English referees has been a problem for some time, pointing to the lack of match officials from this country being selected for major tournaments.