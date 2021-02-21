Thomas Tuchel eyes €200m swoop for duo to revamp Chelsea’s attack as he’s promised a huge transfer budget

It’s clear that Chelsea will need to do some work this summer to offload a load of fringe players who aren’t getting close to the team, but Thomas Tuchel will also want to bring in his own players too.

The Eden Hazard money and transfer ban ensured Chelsea were in a position to spend a ton of money last summer, and a report from Sunday World has indicated that they could do the same at the end of this season.

It’s not the same situation where the team have multiple holes in the squad to fill, so it should be a case of quality over quantity.

They suggest that Tuchel has been promised a lot of money to spend in the summer, and he’s eyeing a €200m offer that would bring Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to London.

Haaland is one of the hottest properties in the world just now so his work rate and ability to put the ball in the back of the net would be a welcome addition, while Sancho would bring added quality to the wider areas.

Interestingly it’s suggested that Callum Hudson-Odoi could be offered in exchange to Dortmund so that would bring the price tag down, but it would still need a hefty outlay to bring the two in.

Signing the Dortmund duo could also be seen as a sign that last year’s moves for Werner and Ziyech are already being deemed as failures as they look to upgrade, but they are also settling in to a new country so they shouldn’t be written off just yet.

Haaland would be an absolute game-changer for any team in world football due to the chaos he can create in attack, so it would be fascinating to watch them if they can pull this off.