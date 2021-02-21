Thomas Tuchel poised to hand Chelsea ace who was frozen out under Frank Lampard a new deal

It’s always interesting to see that some players will only really shine when they play in a certain system under certain managers.

Marcos Alonso has found himself in and out of the Chelsea side in recent years, but it was pretty clear that Frank Lampard didn’t fancy him as he wanted Ben Chilwell and the Spaniard was short of opportunities.

It’s becoming clear that he’s a weak link who can be exploited if he’s placed in a simple back four, but his qualities are obvious he’s allowed to push forward and if he has some help defensively.

He’s found a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel and he’s started their last three games, and a report from The Sun has now indicated that he’s set to be handed a one year extension to his contract.

That would complete a pretty remarkable turnaround for a player who was consistently linked with an exit under Lampard, but he is a quality player who’s quite fun to watch if he’s played in a role that suits him.

Tuchel has proven that he likes to be flexible tactically so it will be interesting to see if he tries to move Chilwell inside if Alonso is his preferred option, but it looks like Alonso will be sticking around for a bit longer.