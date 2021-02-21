Video: Man United pegged back as Allan Saint-Maximin converts brilliant half-volley to draw Newcastle level

Newcastle United have drawn level with Manchester United at Old Trafford through Allan Saint-Maximin.

Man United were looking leggy for the first 30 minutes of the contest, but a fine individual goal from Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the lead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men need to keep winning games if they want to ensure their qualification for the Champions League next campaign.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer and co, they’ve been pegged back by Newcastle.

After a ball played in towards the back-post, Harry Maguire’s header landed at the feet of Allan Saint-Maximin, who hit the ball into the ground, with it skipping up off the surface and beating David De Gea.

How about that for a finish from Allan Saint-Maximin?! Man Utd fail to clear their lines and Newcastle’s number 10 is there to take advantage ? pic.twitter.com/7iDDBuQRlw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2021

It’s a great goal from Saint-Maximin and it’s one that leaves Man United with work to do if they want to keep the pressure on their city rivals and solidify their spot in the top four of the Premier League.