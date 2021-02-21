The full-time whistle that marked Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City on Sunday sparked a lovely reunion involving David Luiz, Cedric Soares, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Hector Bellerin.

Dias kicked off the group celebrations when he hugged Portugal teammate Cedric, with the centre-back beaming with a smile after his solid display and clearly enjoying some jokes with the Gunners right-back.

Two became three when Bernardo Silva joined the huddle with his compatriots, Arsenal defender David Luiz soon followed, also relaxing with the City pair – who are fellow graduates of Benfica’s academy.

Luiz also seemed to raise the spirits as he pointed out and expressed something whilst shaking the hand of Silva and later embracing Dias.

There was another reunion in the background as Bellerin chatted with compatriot and Spain international teammate Rodri, who was an unused substitute for City today.

David Luiz, Cedric, Bernardo Silva & Ruben Dias sharing a moment at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/Ki7c1yDmM1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 21, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Raheem Sterling jump-scared by person unknown’s bizarre cat hiss during post-match interview Two Liverpool stars support Jurgen Klopp by liking ‘absolutely the right man’ tweet after derby defeat to Everton AC Milan to Man United: Report claims Red Devils are set to sign Rossoneri star on world-record contract

Premier League sides face a hectic schedule, one that became even more jam-packed due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on last season, whilst both sides are also in European competitions.

Post-match may be the only time that this bunch get to see each other.

It’s nice to see the likes of Luiz not forgetting his Benfica roots, with it clear he’s played a role with stars of the team over the years given his relationship with Dias and Silva.

With the likes of Silva and Dias up north at City, combined with Luiz and Cedric being based in London, it would be difficult for the group to link up even in a normal world.