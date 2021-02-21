Video: Horror mistake from Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi sets up Liverpool target for thumping finish

RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, linked with Liverpool by le10sport, scored a brilliant goal this afternoon after a mistake by Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi.

Liverpool did recruit in defence in the January transfer window, but if recent evidence is anything to go by, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to splash more cash in that area of the field in the summer.

Injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez have exposed just how weak Liverpool are in terms of depth at the back, with Joel Matip showing a complete inability to stay fit.

As per le10sport, RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele could be the answer. They have reported previously that the Frenchman had landed himself on Liverpool’s radar.

If that is the case, Liverpool scouts will be impressed with his work in the opposing penalty area today against Hertha Berlin, with Mukiele firing home after Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi gave the ball away.

The Gunners, who will be keeping tabs on Guendouzi’s progress in the Bundesliga, will not be so impressed with how cheaply he gave away the ball in his own penalty area, an error which directly led to an RB Leipzig goal.

A moment to remember for Mukiele – less so for Guendouzi.